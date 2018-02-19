Apps that recognize your handwriting and converts it to digital are not that many, or at least the really good ones are few and far between. MyScript Nebo is one of those that has gotten pretty good reviews and won awards and now it’s finally available for a device that could need it since it has a stylus that comes with it: the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. They also bring support to other members of the Note family, starting with the Galaxy Note 3.

Nebo uses interactive ink technology so that it combines natural pen input from your stylus and the convenient benefit of actual writing on your device and then adding digital computing’s “power, speed, and efficiency.” The S Pen of the Galaxy Note 8 partnered with the Nebo app will be able to bring digital writing, editing, and formatting through some built-in gestures that will make notetakers’ lives so much easier.

When you use your active pen to take notes, you will be able to structure it using titles, paragraphs, bullet lists, through simple gestures. For example, if you want to create a heading, underline the title twice. If you want to highlight a word, put it in a rectangle. If you want to start a list with bullet points, just add a point or dash before it. And the beauty of it is that it converts your handwriting into digital text as you write, and includes all the formatting that you did.

MyScript Nebo also now has support for Google Drive so you can save your notes there. You can download the app from the Google Play Store for $5.99 but if you take a lot of notes, that price should be worth it.

SOURCE: MyScript