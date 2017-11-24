If you were addicted to the Tamagotchi virtual pet keyring which came out 20 years ago, you might want to add something new to your bucket list for next year. Bandai Namco has announced and released a teaser video that the My Tamagochi Forever app will be coming to your Android smartphone, bringing the game and the characters for a whole new generation to go crazy over the virtual pets. And it brings the usual Tamagotchi goodness, as well as new tricks (and turds) up its sleeves.

The teaser video shows how current adults were just children when the Tamagotchi first came out in 1997 and now they probably have children of their own who would like to play the game themselves. And now, instead of just a keyring, you now have an entire app where you can do the usual virtual pet things like feeding and keeping them clean and playing with them. But since technology has evolved a lot since then, you also get augmented reality functions, based on the video.

There will also be a new game mode in a place called Tamatown, where the Tamagotchi characters of all those who are playing can hang out. You can also customize and evolve your pet, collect new elements, make friends with other characters, and play mini games to earn coins. You can also unlock food, costumes, and items to decorate Tamatown and share “precious moments” with your pet on social media.

There is no specific date as to when My Tamagotchi Forever will officially come out, just a vague 2018. It looks like they may be banking on the whole augmented reality that Pokemon Go popularized. And with a Harry Potter AR game coming out soon, then we may see even more renewed interest in this kind of game.

VIA: Nintendo Life