The name Master & Dynamic may not ring a bell to most mobile consumers but audiophiles know the brand. Several M&W products have been featured already including the MW50+ 2-In-1 Wireless On Over-Ear Headphones from last year as a follow-up to the MW50. There’s also the MA770 Wireless Speakers and the expensive Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones Master & Dynamic announced. The latest from the company is the MW65 as its first noise-canceling wireless headphones. The new pair combines modern technology and timeless craftsmanship as described.

The pair offers two active noise-canceling modes for a well-balanced listening experience all the time. It doesn’t matter if the environment is really noisy. The noise-canceling features can handle the sound. But to be safe, go for passive noise isolation by turning off the Active Noise-Cancelling mode.

The MW65 is described as the company’s “most technically sophisticated sound tool”. The look is more than just sophisticated but it is matched with premium audio, thanks to the Hybrid ANC technology. Other specs include custom 40mm Beryllium drivers, built-in Google Assistant, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, 65ft/20m. range, and a battery that can last up to 24 hours.

Master & Dynamic’s MW65 also boasts of a luxurious design as made possible by the heavy grain leather and lambskin-wrapped memory foam ear pads. The anodized aluminum makes the pair light at only 250g. Choose from two color options of the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: Black Leather with Gunmetal or Brown Leather with Silver Metal.

Any pair of wireless over-ear headphones offer convenience to users. It allows an efficient on-the-go lifestyle because the cable is no longer needed. When you need to charge, you can get up to 12 hours or 50% battery within a quick 15 minute of charging.

The MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones can be purchased directly from Master & Dynamic’s website. Out of a special canvas pouch, the MW65 comes with a flight adaptor, a 3.5mm audio cable, and a USB-C Charging Cable.