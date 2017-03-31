They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a video must be worth a million. Easily prove your innocence after your next fender bender with the High Definition Dash Cam, offered at 59% off the retail price for readers of Android Community. As traffic congestion grows, so do your chances of being involved in a motor vehicle accident. In most cases, those involved will simply point fingers at each other in an attempt to deflect blame and avoid expensive insurance rate hikes. The good news is that it’s easy to tell your side of the story — and prove that it’s true — with the High Definition Dash Cam.

The High Definition Dash Cam sits inconspicuously on the dash of any vehicle and clearly records all the action with a breathtaking resolution of 1920 x 1080p. Just install it easily using the included suction cup, turn it on, and it’s all set to record. It features motion detection technology, it has a built-in microphone, and it can even record crystal clear videos at night.

Have you ever been on a road trip and wished that you hadn’t forgotten your camera at home? Well, with the High Definition Dash Cam, you still won’t miss a thing. That’s because this dash cam works just as well as a regular video camera, perfect for capturing all of your family’s precious memories.

It might very well be the most reliable witness you’ll ever have. Get the High Definition Dash Cam for just $24 right now at Android Community Deals and take peace of mind with you everywhere you go.