It took a while for Muzei Live Wallpaper to update its app but finally last February, they did roll out new features after a year of being quiet. Now just a couple of months after that update, we have a new one and it brings several minor but still helpful features. Helpful for those who like to change their device wallpapers every once in a while of course. They were also able to apply some bug fixes from the previous update.

You now have the option to have a Muzei home screen widget with a “Next Artwork” action. This means you can manually change your wallpaper by choosing this action, although of course the new wallpaper will be random. If you’re using third-party launchers like Nova Launcher, they can also get a “Next Artwork” Activity as a gesture so you can still easily change your wallpaper even if you use a launcher.

The previous update brought not just new features but also some problems. There were corrupted images and black sections when blurring was used. Excessive storage on your device was also used, which shouldn’t be the case. And when you upgrade to Android 7.0, your previous settings in the app weren’t working anymore. As with every update that comes along, there are also bugs that will only be fixed with the next update.

So now, all those problems have been supposedly fixed by this update. You can go to the Muzei Live Wallpaper Google Play page to update to the latest version.