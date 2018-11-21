No doubt the Poco F1 from Xiaomi is impressive. The gaming smartphone delivers a more entertaining and more exciting play time for avid mobile gamers. It’s not exactly a premium flagship device but it’s focused on gaming. It’s been receiving a number of updates including the Camera app with Night Sight, soon Android Pie, and someday Android Q. There’s also the Android 9 Pie-based Pixel Experience. More updates will be delivered in the coming months but right now, here is a MultiROM multi-boot mod.

This particular mod is for those who want to boot any Android ROM on the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. It allows any user to boot from the phone’s internal memory, as well as, from a USB drive. The latter must be connected to the device thru an OTG cable.

The MultiROM multi-boot mod features a boot manager. It shows up with you start the phone. It then lets you select a ROM to boot.

The ROMs can be installed and then managed via a modified TWRP recovery as described. If you are planning on booting using this, you are free to take advantage of stand ZIP files to install any secondary ROM. MultiROM also lets you restore nandroid backup as secondary ROM.

VIA: XDA Developers