There is no official announcement from Instagram but someone discovered another improvement for all the users. In the latest 10.7.0 version, the same one that rolled out the Live Stories video feature globally, the devs have added multiple photos in one post. This is a new feature that’s been initially available to advertisers but ordinary IG users will soon be able to take advantage of it. It appears to be under testing for now.

The multi-photo posting feature lets users to select ten photos, add filters, and then post them in one post as an album. So it’s adding albums to your Instagram timeline now instead of sharing just one photo at a time. With this feature, you can share more and perhaps illustrate a story using your IG photos. The idea is for the photos to be visible and “like-able” by sliding through each image.

What’s interesting about the album feature is that photos won’t be seen on your timeline. This may be similar to what happened to Live Stories where videos are not found on the feed. The feature isn’t perfect yet so it may still be buggy. Actually, some of us may not even see this improvement update because it’s still under beta.

VIA: DROID Life