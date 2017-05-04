For those who are old enough to remember the 80s, one of the most popular pop culture icons of that era was professional wrestler and actor, Mr. T of the A-Team fame. It’s been years since he last made a movie but being a contestant in the current season of Dancing With The Stars has brought him back to the consciousness of the public. And now he is joining the list of celebrities and their distinct voices and characters that have lent their navigation skills to Waze.

Since Mr. T is also the celebrity endorser for Fuze Iced Tea and it is this partnership that brings him to the navigation app. The (formerly) gold chain wearing, mohawk sporting actor will help you get to where you’re supposed to go, with matching entertaining side comments, as he is wont to say. You’ll probably be hearing a lot of “pity the fools” or just plain “fool” when you make the wrong turn or something.

Mr. T is in good company as Waze’s celebrity voices have included the Terminator himself former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson, and the voice of God himself, Morgan Freeman. Waze is saying that beyond just entertainment, Mr. T is “what your drive needs.”

To be able to enjoy the vocal workings of Mr. T, update your Waze’s app settings first. Then tap the search button, go to the settings button, tap on voice directions, and then select Mr. T by Fuze Fusions as your official voice navigator.

