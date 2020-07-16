We can never stress enough the importance of VPNs. If you haven’t used such, it’s time that you check out what’s available. We’ve featured a few VPN related services like that Speedtest Android app, Warp VPN from Cloudflare, and Opera for Android version 51with built-in and free VPN. Mozilla wants to help the public by putting its trusted stamp on VPN. Yesterday, the company launched the Mozilla VPN for Android and Windows devices. The Virtual Private Network from the trusted company is described to be very easy to use and fast.

Mozilla guarantees privacy, security, and safety once more with its VPN. Feel free to download the app from the Google Play Store. With the app, your browsing experience is faster than ever as made possible by WireGuard protocol that uses 4,000 lines of code. It uses a more modern and lean technology and features a simpler interface.

If you don’t have any experience using VPN, the Mozilla VPN is easy-to-use. You can try it for only $4.99 per month without any contract. You can discontinue anytime.

Mozilla VPN will be available in the US, the UK, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, and New Zealand. More countries will be added to the list in the Fall. Mozilla takes pride in its VPN being ahead of security and privacy as it continues to live by its Data Privacy Principles.

Mozilla doesn’t keep user data logs so you don’t have to worry about your info being hacked or leaked. The company said it doesn’t team up with any third-party analytics who may want to check or save your online activities.

The VPN service from the company has been tested. It’s been around since last year. Encryption and device-level protection are taken into consideration all the time, including your information and connection on the web.

So why use VPN again? It offers security for all your devices. It delivers added protection for private information. It ALSO allows you to browse more anonymously and communicate more securely.