If you use the movie collection app Movies Anywhere to have all your purchased digital movies in one place, you’ll now be able to watch them on your Samsung Smart TV. Well, if you have one of the newer versions that is. Movies Anywhere tweeted that they are now available on any of the 2017-2021 Samsung Smart TVs so you’ll be able to watch movies you “own” on a bigger screen. Since it can also stream 4K-Eligible movies, then you’ll be able to watch selected movies in all their 4K glory.

Movies Anywhere is a pretty great tool to have if you want all your purchased digital titles in just one library. It supports more than 8,000 movies from various distributors including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm) and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

So if you own any of the Samsung Smart TVs released from 2017-2021, you’ll be able to download the Movies Anywhere and then stream your purchased movies on your screen. If your TV supports 4K and you purchased the 4K UHD title, you’ll be able to play it in that format on your smart TV. You’ll be able to enjoy movies like Soul, Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet, Mulan, and even some classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Alien, and Die Hard in 4K UHD.

#MoviesAnywhere is now available on Samsung Smart TVs! Get started by looking for our app on your @SamsungUS Smart TV, then find a movie that looks better on your big screen: https://t.co/QuzxbTeHqR! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jeKO4DR7cJ — Movies Anywhere (@movies_anywhere) March 23, 2021

You’ll also be able some of the Movies Anywhere features like Screen Pass which lets you share your eligible movies with family members and loved ones. You can also use Screen Pass with the co-viewing feature so you can watch the movie together even when you’re physically apart. The Screen Pass sharing is applicable to more than 7,000 movies while co-viewing is available for all movies.

You can now download Movies Anywhere for your Samsung Smart TV from the Samsung Smart TV App Store or Google Play Store. Enjoy watching your 4K movies (well, if you have them).