Most people who buy movies online probably don’t buy it from just one online retailer. But it can be a pain to switch back and forth between the different apps or sites just to see what movies you have and where you buy them from. In an unprecedented but pleasant move, movie studios and online retailers have joined forces to create an app called Movies Anywhere, and based on the name and the stated problem, you probably can guess what it does.

Yes, you can see and access all your digital movies anywhere you have a smartphone or computer. Well, as long as you bought or redeemed them from Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, iTunes, and Vudu and if these movies are from Walt Disney (including Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Entertainment. So basically, that means almost all major movies since these are the big 5.

When you download the free Movies Anywhere app, you simply have to create an account and then link your accounts from any or all of the four aforementioned retailers. All the movies that you bought from them will then populate your digital library and you can immediately start watching or downloading. You will also be able to buy movies from within the app by choosing which retailer you want to buy it from. You can also redeem the codes from the DVDs or Blu-Ray discs that you purchased (if you still buy them that is).

You will be able to create five sub-accounts aside from the master account. You can set personalized recommendations and also restrictions on each of the connected accounts but purchases can only be made from the main account. The experience is seamless as you can watch from one device and then continue to another one. Two users can watch the same film on different devices and up to four users can stream different content on different devices. Movies Anywhere is available only in the US, maybe just for now.

SOURCE: Movies Anywhere