You would think that purchasing movies on Google Play Movies would give you all the extra bonus content that you’ll ever need. But apparently, it takes a third-party app to bring out all those extra tidbits. Movies Anywhere, a game changer in the movie streaming market, apparently has a secret trick up its sleeves when it comes to movies purchased from Google’s service. You get to access all those bonus content like behind-the-scenes videos, blooper reels, etc.

If you’re not familiar with Movies Anywhere, it actually allows you to store and watch movies from various places on the Internet where you can buy them: Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. If you want to be organized and just have your movies in one place and access them whenever you want, then this is the app for you. But if you buy a lot of movies from Google Play, there’s an extra reason why you should use this app to watch your movies.

A Reddit user noticed that when you link your Google Play account to Movies Anywhere and watch them from the latter, you get access to bonus content that is normally available in other places but strangely enough, not in the former. But now you’ll be able to watch those blooper reels, the making of mini-documentaries, and other bonus content from the Movies Anywhere app.

One example cited is Big Hero 6, where you get deleted scenes, interview with voice actors and people behind the scenes, as well as the short film that plays before it called Feast. Have you tried using Movies Anywhere to watch your purchased movies? Tell us what extras you’ve been able to see.

VIA: Android Central