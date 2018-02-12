Do people still go to movie theaters to watch movies or do they just prefer to watch from the comfort of their couches or beds through streaming services? Most will probably answer a little of both (if they watch movies at all) and so subscription service MoviePass is aiming for the best of both worlds. Aside from bringing down the monthly price to $7.95, they’re also including a subscription to movie streaming service Fandor. They’re hoping to bring more people to theaters as well as give them access to older movies that they normally won’t be able to see.

If you subscribe to MoviePass, you could actually watch a movie every day if you wanted to. They are hoping that since they have brought down the price from $9.95 per month to just $7.95 or just a little under $116 for one year. The company says that they have more than two million subscribers right now and that they are actually contributing to more than 5% of the US nationwide box-office and they are looking to grow those numbers and bring more people to the theaters without them having to shell out almost $9 per movie.

Another add-on to this monthly subscription is a year of streaming on digital movie service Fandor. They have more than 5,000 items in their library which includes award-winning movies of different genres from around the world. You have classics, documentaries, even avant-garde films and they also provide curated entertainment and original editorial content. You can stream the movies through your mobile devices or through Android TV, Chromecast, Roku, Sling, etc.

If you’re signing up for MoviePass, you will have to pay $115.35, which includes the $7.95 per month fee plus a $19.95 processing fee. Are you tempted to subscribe since you go to movies a lot anyway? Let us know.

SOURCE: MoviePass