In times like this when data privacy and security seems to be a big deal for a lot of people, it’s probably not wise to shout out to the world that your app is sneakily tracking your users’ location so you can use this information to create better “experiences” for them. That is often interpreted as you will use the data to bring more money to you and your advertisers. But it looks like that’s what MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe revealed in the Entertainment Finance Forum.

The company is now facing a huge backlash not just from its users but also from privacy advocates. Lowe admitted that it is using the information that they’re gathering about its users to create long-term plans, which includes revenue sharing and discounts from movie theaters. The app tracks the location of its users before they go to the movie theater and then afterwards, to find out how they get there and where they go after.

“We know all about you,” he probably jokingly said but it sounds ominous to some users. Even worse, there is nothing in the app’s Privacy Policy that clearly states there is some extensive location tracking going on when you use the app. It simply states that it will require access to your location when you’re choosing a theater to watch from and that it is a “single request” that will help “develop, improve, and personalize” the service.

Okay given that, they might be able to get away with it legally speaking, but that is not a comfort for people who now feel betrayed by this seemingly boastful revelation. There is no official statement yet from MoviePass regarding Lowe’s statements.

VIA: SlashGear