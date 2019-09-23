The Movado Connect smartwatch was actually one of the better reviewed among all of the smartwatches released last year, at least from a design perspective. Now we welcome the second generation of this wearable as the Movado Connect 2.0 is now available for presale in their website. It comes in 15 different designs that may appeal to all kinds of men and women. It has gotten a shiny new upgrade in terms of hardware and it is powered by Wear OS.

Movado Connect 2.0 is now powered by the Snapdragon 3100 processor and comes with 1GB memory and 8GB storage. The battery will last for 2-4 days if you use it in the time only mode. They didn’t however say how long if you use it in regular mode so it’s probably just a day or even less than a day if you’re a heavy user. It has all the usual sensors and features like NFC payments with Google Pay, Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Tracking with Google Fit, and of course Google Assistant support.

Design-wise, you have 15 different styles and they’re available in 40mm and 42mm sizes so it depends on how big or small you want the device on your wrist. The interchangeable straps are available in leather, fabric, and metal and they have a ceramic back case. It has a rotating power button and two customizable buttons on the right side of the watch which you can program with various dial variations “to experience Movado’s unique design aesthetic.

There are a lot of smartwatches already out there, a lot from even more known brands, but if you want to focus on design while also having more than basic functionalities, Movado is actually a pretty good brand to try out. And especially since they’re getting upgrades to the Movado Connect 2.0, it’s worth considering. At least on paper.

As for the price points, it starts at $495 for both the 40mm and 42mm versions. You can now pre-order them on Movado.com and will be available in stores starting October 2019.