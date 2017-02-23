OEMs releasing modular devices were one of the big things from the last year or so, with both LG and Lenovo/Motorola releasing smartphones and accompanying modules. However, the LG G5 wasn’t exactly a resounding success for the company and so they previously announced that their upcoming new flagship would not be modular anymore. The same questions are being asked of Motorola and its Moto Mods, but it looks like they will be sticking with it for at least three more years.

Lenovo’s General Manager for Middle East for smartphones, Sharay Shams, recently shared in an interview that they are planning to release 12 Moto Mods for this year, meaning those who have smartphones like will be able to add more functionality to their Moto Z devices (well, if they buy any of these mods that is). Also, what may be the bigger news is that they will be releasing modular smartphones over the next three years.

This signifies that Lenovo/Motorola are in it not necessarily for the long haul, but for the foreseeable future. However, LG was really gung-ho about mods as well, until they realized it wasn’t doing anything for both their bottomline and their reputation, and so they are easing out of their initial plans regarding mods and with the upcoming LG G6 not having modular support, then this may mean the death of that plan.

But Motorola is more upbeat about it, as they say they have already sold 3 million Moto Z units globally and half of those have been bundled with a Moto Mod. They’re also holding global workshops to be able to get developer support for the mod system. Let’s wait and see how this all turns out.

VIA: XDA Developers