We did not see this one coming but Motorola has launched its own Android TV line in India. The smart TVs are powered by Android TV 9.0. They offer a high-quality audio experience with amphisoundX, thanks to the front-firing wireless soundbar, DTS TruSurround, and MEMC support. Motorola has really prepared for the smart TVs just by looking at the features announced. There will be 4K models too that will come with autotunerX that is mainly HDR10 and Dolby Vision in one package.

Motorola presented the new smart TVs at a special event in India. They come with a gamepad in the box but it can also support wireless gamepads and accessories. They are powerful enough with 2.25GB RAM, Mali 450 GPU, and 1.1GHz Quad-Core processor, at least, for the 4K TV.

The TVs range from 32-inches to 65-inches. There are six models available: 32” HD ready, 43” FHD, 43” UHD, 50” UHD, 55” UHD, and 65” UHD. All models are powered by a quad-core processor, Mali 470 or 450 GPU, and Dolby Audio. Only the 32” HD ready and 43” FHD feature 1GB RAM and 8GB storage while the four higher models run on 2.25GB RAM with 16GB memory.

Let’s talk about pricing. The Motorola Android TVs are priced as below:

32-inch HD-Ready TV – Rs. 13,999

43-inch Full HD TV – Rs. 24,999

43-inch 4K TV – Rs. 29,999

50-inch 4K TV- Rs. 33,999

55-inch 4K TV – Rs.39,999

65-inch 4K TV – Rs. 64,999

These Motorola TVs will be sold from Flipkart starting September 29th. We have a feeling this one will rival the yet-to-arrive OnePlus TV. Motorola has been very sneaky that we wondered if we ever missed a related feature.