Probably one of the worst things you can do as a brand is to promise your customers something and then to take it back later on, especially without any explanation why. Well, Motorola is still probably drafting their official statement, but already people are highly disappointed with the news that its Moto G line will not be updated to Android Oreo after using that as one of its selling points. Now they have seemingly “wiped away” any evidence that they promised it, although some have of course been able to capture the proof.

The initial infographic that Motorola released about the Moto G4 Plus had a part where it is stated that it will be upgraded to Android operating systems N and O, having been released with Marshmallow out of the box. But now, it looks like none of the Moto G4 phones are on the official list of devices that will be updated to Oreo. But now, if you go to the product page of the device in the Amazon India, the infographic is still there but the mention of the upgrade to O has been removed.

People are taking to reddit to share various evidence that they did promise that upgrade, including a screen recording of the Amazon India Moto G4 page and a brochure for the G4 Plus in Spanish (from Colombia). Even if you don’t understand Spanish, the fact that there’s a sentence saying “La version Moto Pure de Moto G recibe actualización a las versiones del sistema operativo Android N y O…” is saying that Oreo was promised.

The Moto G4 is still under two years old, so it should still be “eligible” for a major update, even if they did not promise Oreo. We’re still waiting for an explanation from Motorola if ever they will give one.

VIA: Android Police