The Motorola Ready For platform has been available since early this year. It connects wirelessly and is compatible with PCs. Verizon has been taking advantage of this since March as it was made ready for the Motorola Edge+. It’s also ready for the Motorola Edge 20. The Lenovo-owned company wants to further promote the platform as it allows wireless connection from the phone to a bigger display. Ready For isn’t just for gaming or entertainment, it also allows you to work with ultimate efficiency.

The Ready For feature allows you to stream from your Moto smartphone to a bigger screen. It can be a monitor or a smart TV. It lets you watch on a larger display or even play games.

Motorola posted a video on YouTube that shows us what Ready For can offer further.

It’s easy to use with a few taps here and there. To start, swipe down from the top of the screen. Choose the Ready For tile from the Quick Settings. You may then choose the destination whether is a computer monitor or a television. Whatever option should appear on the screen.

Note that TVs that offer support for Miracast technology can work. Once connected, you can also use the phone as a trackpad to navigate. You can also use the keyboard for typing.

You can use a QR code to connect the phone to a PC or display. You may scan using the phone camera to start sharing files and phone apps.