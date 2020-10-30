Motorola may already be working on the next-gen RAZR foldable phone but it is still busy promoting and selling the first Razr model. It is now listed on Amazon with a $1,400 price tag. If you have been wanting to get your hands on one, you can purchase now from the top e-commerce site or directly from Motorola. If you decide to buy from Amazon, you may notice a small note there that will probably make you scratch your head.

A small note of the product page says that the phone could arrive with fingerprints and then explains the phone is brand new. We believe Motorola is telling the truth. It has to make some changes when it comes to packaging.

Previously, it was standing up and unfolded inside the box. Now, it is boxed folded. The packaging is the same.

Motorola made this change to ensure the phone arrives well-protected. The unfolded position is safer for shipping.

The PSA is for the RAZR buyers. Don’t worry about those fingerprints Motorola wants to tell the potential buyers. Still not convinced about buying a Motorola foldable phone, it’s currently offered with a $400 discount which makes it now “affordable” at $995.

Here is a quick note from Motorola:

Originally, RAZR was meant to be shipped in the unfolded position. However, in order to better protect the display we have folded your RAZR – it’s safer, but may not look as elegant as we hoped. We apologize if you see fingerprints on your device, but we assure you your RAZR is brand new.