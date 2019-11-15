Over 15 years ago in 2004, Motorola launched the RAZR phone. It was one highly success phone series that lasted until 2007. It briefly had a comeback in 2011 when the Motorola Droid Razr for Verizon Wireless was launched. Fast forward to nine years later, the Motorola RAZR get another lease in life as a real, working smartphone. It was officially launched a couple of days ago after months of leaks, speculations, and rumors. Teasers have been stirring excitement among the Motorola fans and the rest of the Android community who are very much interested in foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X suddenly have a close rival in the Motorola RAZR. It’s not exactly the same form but the flexible display is impressive. A few hands-on treatments and demo videos prove the Motorola foldable phone is sturdy. The hinge looks robust, proving that Motorola’s engineering is still one of the best.

We have yet to get our hands on the Motorola RAZR foldable phone but the Lenovo-owned company has been busy working on the device. Now that the phone is officially launched, we know it will get busier in marketing. Motorola has actually published a number of videos on YouTube detailing the next-gen RAZR phone.

Here is an 8-second video that teases the cinemagraph mode for video and photo:

The RAZR has finally arrived. This one shows off the original RAZR design that’s been upgraded to include a longer and flexible display to achieve a bigger screen real estate.

An old tech and fashion icon from our past has done a comeback. It bears the familiar shape and design but the insides and the display have received important and revolutionary changes.

We’re not gonna argue here, this design has the potential to shatter the status quo.

Here is a quick behind-the-scenes video of the Motorola foldable phone explaining how it was designed.

Again and again, the new RAZR is here! Who’s getting one?