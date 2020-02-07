It seems that Motorola is on a roll. The company is presently rolling out the Motorola RAZR. A Moto G Stylus is believed to be in the works while the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power are also being prepped for release. The Moto RAZR may be the next big star from the Lenovo-owned company but we are also interested in the next smartphone. Motorola has started the development of a 5G phone with a curved, waterfall 90Hz screen. We’re expecting this to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The Motorola 5G phone may be high-end and is only one of the two premium devices. Three other mid-range smartphones may also be launched. There is no official confirmation yet but some live images have appeared on XDA, showing a curved display that wraps around the phone. This could be the Motorola One 2020 although we can say it’s not the official name.

The kind of display is often being referred to as “waterfall”. It’s similar to what the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Vivo Nex 3 5G have now. Motorola’s could only have an “80% waterfall” display according to a source. There is also the possibility of a smaller punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The Motorola phone is also said to come with 90Hz refresh rate with Full-HD+ resolution–a first from the brand. When it comes to specs, the phone may come with the following: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765/765G or 865 processor, 6.67-inch curved screen, 2340 × 1080 pixel resolution, 4660mAh battery, NFC, 128GB storage, 48MP primary rear camera, 6GB RAM (Racer 5G) 8GB or 12GB RAM (Burton), and of course, 5G connectivity.

The source has come across the Racer 5G and Burton code names referring to the mid-range and high-end models. Both smartphones will come with Android 10 already plus the Moto Edge Assistant, Moto Gametime, and Moto Audio. We can assume the two devices may also be eligible for Android 11.