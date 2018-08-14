Lenovo has always been kind enough to take Motorola and even let the team keep the mobile business on its own. Lenovo will allow Moto phones to be released because the company believes in the brand. It’s expected to launch new Moto phones, as well as, the Motorola One Power and Motorola One. Details are still scarce but we’ve been hearing what to expect from the upcoming Motorola phones that have also been sighted in the wild. Specs were revealed although we need confirmation.

We’re not sure about these new Motorola phones but they appear to be part of a new series. The Motorola P30 is joined by the Motorola P30 Play and P30 Note.

So far, we only have image renders. We don’t even know the launch date or release date but these are believed to be official press renders.

The Motorola P30 may remind you of the Moto One. It could be one and the same because of the notch. This is the first time the company is applying a notch design and as with the Moto One or Moto One Power, the notch is wide.

The phone’s bezels are small on the side. The top and chin are a bit narrow. On the rear side, you see the dual camera setup with LED flash, fingerprint sensor, and a Moto logo.

Specs and features of the Motorola P30 include a 6.2-inch Fullscreen 2.5D display, 19:9 aspect ratio, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, 3000 mAh battery (fast charging) and an octa-core chipset. The dual cam system features a 16MP and 5MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The 12MP selfie snapper comes with support for AI and AR.

VIA: AndroidPure