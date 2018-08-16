Motorola is going back to the original branding by launching a Motorola phone and not just another Moto device. After the 5G-ready Moto Z3, the Lenovo-owned company is expected to roll out the Motorola One and Motorola One Power. Earlier, we saw images and specs of the Motorola P30. The phone is now confirmed and official as sighted on Motorola’s Chinese channel. Its form is something we can’t forget because it reminds you a lot of two other more popular phones: the iPhone X with the famous Huawei colors.

The Motorola P30 looks so much like an iPhone X you can say it’s a clone. Of course, Motorola will deny the accusation. It also looks like the new Huawei P20 especially if we’re talking about the colors, specifically, the Aurora version.

This Motorola P30 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch screen, 2246 x 1080 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 12MP selfie shooter, dual 16MP and 5MP rear camera setup, and a 3000mAh battery. The specs are decent but it only runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped by Lenovo’s very own ZUI 4.0 interface.

We’ve been thinking this Motorola P30 is the same as the Motorola One Power because of the similar specs. The device comes with a notch at the center. At the back is a fingerprint sensor hidden under the Motorola brand logo.

The Motorola P30’s goes from $303 to $360 starting September 15. Choose from these color options: Aurora, White, and Black.

