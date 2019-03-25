A new Motorola smartphone was leaked last week. The unannounced Motorola One series model is said to be the next Android One phone from the brand. It actually made us feel confident that Motorola isn’t leaving the mobile business because it’s been busy coming up with new phones and making them public. The Motorola One Vision is also believed to be known as the Motorola P40 in China. It’s been sighted on Geekbench running Android 9 Pie and Samsung’s Exynos 9610 mobile processor.

The image above is that of the Motorola One Vision. It is the official press render which means this is the closest we have to the real thing.

The Motorola One Vision (also codenamed Robusta2) is expected to be powered by Android One based on Android 9. Display specs include 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio.

Last year’s Motorola One phones were equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset so the Exynos detail is something new. It will be exciting to analyze the two side by side and compare speed and performance.

Nothing is final yet but the Motorola One Vision is anticipated to feature a 6.2-inch screen, 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32/64/128GB built-in storage, ARM Mali-G72 GPU, 48MP rear camera + unknown camera, Video 3D HDR, Long Exposure, and a 3500mAh battery. A camera punch hole display can also be expected.

VIA: Tiger Mobiles