The Motorola One has been part of our cosciousness since middle of the year. It was first a rumor, sighted in the wild, and then was soon teased before the official reveal. The Motorola One and Motorola One Power Android One phones were unveiled back in August. They will be ready with Android 9 Pie as the update is ready to roll out soon. The Motorola One hasn’t really reached the United States but it will be online come November 9. Starting November 11, it will be out in the United States via Best Buy as an exclusive offer.

Motorola One phone will be sold unlocked. It’s a GSM device so it’s only supported on T-Mobile and AT&T. If you’re on Verizon, sorry but you can’t use your SIM card.

The Android phone will be available for $399.99 or with a $66.67 monthly fee for six months. That makes it a mid-range device but some may say it’s already premium with the specs.

The device sports a 5.9-inch LTPS IPS touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 4G LTE speed, Dual 13.0MP rear-facing cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, 64GB onboard storage, microSD slot for memory expansion, and 3000 mAh Battery. Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. It also comes with a TurboPower charger and a protective cover.

You can pre-order for a Motorola One now from Best Buy.

VIA: Best Buy