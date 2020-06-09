We just featured the Moto G Fast and Moto E. The pair is up for pre-order on various online stores and mobile carriers and will start shipping before June ends. Another phone from the Lenovo-owned company is being added to the line-up–the Motorola Fusion One+. This one was said to launch with flagship specs but will be known as an affordable mid-ranger. The smartphone is now official with a notable feature: a large 5000mAh battery. Compared to the Moto duo introduced earlier, this Moto One Fusion+ also comes with a plastic build.

The high-capacity battery makes it a clear winner if you’re looking for a device that can last longer. It’s like most Moto phones with the rear fingerprint scanner bearing the Motorola logo. There is a Google Assistant button on one side.

The phone bears a bezel-less edge-to-edge screen. You won’t see a notch nor a punch-hole because Motorola decided on a pop-up camera. This means the display is uninterrupted.

This Motorola phone may be a mid-ranger but it is water-proof, thanks to a water-repellent nano-coating. It also offers excellent audio for its price range as made possible by the maximum loudspeaker volume. It still has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola has also implemented a My UX customization feature so you can choose the font, icon shape, color, and fingerprint sensor animations you want. The phone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1080 by 2340 pixel resolution, 395ppi, HDR10, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. The 5000mAh battery is enough to make the phone last up to two days on normal phone usage. It boasts a 15W TurboPower charging tech for fast charging.

The Moto One Fusion+ also comes with a quad rear camera system: 64MP f/1.8 Quad Pixel with PDAF, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle, 5MP f/2.2 macro vision camera, and a 2MP f/2.2 depth sensor. The selfie camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 10-powered phone comes with the usual connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C.

No word if and when the Moto One Fusion+ will roll out in the US. It will be sold soon in Europe with a €299 price tag. That is about $337. If and when it will be available in the country, you can bet it will have a different name.