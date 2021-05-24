A couple of years ago, we first heard the Motorola One Action would be a rugged mid-ranger. Specs and features including triple rear shooters were sighted and image renders surfaced. It was rumored to arrive with a 21:9 screen and Exynos 9609 processor. It did roll out with ab ultra-wide action camera. It’s not exactly an old phone but it’s only now that it’s getting Android 11. The OS update is major and we know owners of the Motorola One Action are excited for this change.

The Motorola One Action is ready to receive Android. The budget smartphone from 2019 is ready for the new features and enhancements but Android 11 could be the last. The update is only for other markets outside of North America.

So if you live elsewhere, you may still enjoy Android 11 on the Motorola One Action. Let’s review the specs. The phone comes with a large 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, 128GB storage, and a 12MP pinhole selfie camera. The main camera system is composed of a 12MP primary camera + 5MP depth + ultra-wide video ‘Action Cam’. The phone runs on a 3500mAh battery. The headphone jack and USB-C port are still there.

At the moment, the Android 11 update is being released in Brazil. Other markets in Europe and Latin America will receive it. As with other Android 11 for Motorola phones, expect this to get privacy enhancements, more streamlined media and device controls, and chat bubbles.