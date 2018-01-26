Motorola just won’t stop coming up with several new phones. Well, not one model has been made official yet but we know the next-gen Moto G, X, and Z Android phones are already being prepped. The Moto G6 Plus posed for Mr. Blurry Cam last week a and a leaked Moto E5 image showed a possible rear-placed fingerprint sensor. Aside from the Moto X5, Moto G6, G6 Plus, Moto Z3, and Moto Z3 Play, there’s also the Moto E5 to look forward too.

The possibility of a rear-placed fingerprint sensor for Moto E5 seems to be real according to a new set of images by Master Leakster and collaborator @OnLeaks. Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared new 3D renders of the Moto E5 which is an entry-level phone but with the latest features.

The phone is said to have a 5-inch screen, 16:9 aspect ratio (not 18:9), 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and a MediaTek quad-core processor. There’s no home button so we’re assuming the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back. This also means on-screen navigation can be expected.

When it comes to imaging, we don’t think it will have dual rear or dual selfie cameras yet. It’s still a mid-range product so don’t expect much power.

VIA: Couponraja.in