The Motorola MOTO E4 has been out since July last but T-Mobile is only getting the device. The phone has already reached Canada soon after the commercial launch. Together with the E4 Plus, the Moto E4 was also made available unlocked and ready to become a bestseller with a low price. Verizon sells the phone for only $69.99 so that is really inexpensive. It’s only now the smartphone is being offered by T-Mobile in the United States. Honestly, we already started anticipating for the Moto E5 so this E4 is a bit late already.

The Moto E4 being offered by T-Mobile is still good because the consumers are given many options. We’re not sure when the Moto E5 will launch officially anyway. T-Mobile sells the Moto E4 for $175 as full retail price. You can also get it for $7 monthly for 24 months after a $7 downpayment. That’s an easier deal because you won’t need to shell out hundreds of dollars.

Motorola’s Moto E4 comes equipped with a 5-inch screen, 1280 x 720-pixel resolution, quad-core Snapdragon 417 processor, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 2GB RAM, 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2800mAh battery. Motorola has maintained the 3.5mm headphone jack, and water splash-resistance, HD voice, VoLTE, and 4G LTE connectivity. The phone only runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

