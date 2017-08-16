When your smartphone falls or hits something and gets a little cracked and bruised, you probably wished there was a way it would just heal itself and you wouldn’t need to take it to a repair center or worse, have it replaced. Well it looks like Motorola may actually make that a reality soon as some patents that indicate this have been “leaked”. There is name for this yet, but the term smart glass has been thrown around to help explain what it is exactly.

Based on what is shown in the patent, the technology will bring self-repair capabilities to the smartphone using thermal elements. Think of the “Memory Cloth” from The Dark Knight but using heat on a polymer instead of an electric current to cloth. Basically, what it does is detect the “malformation” on the device and then notifying the user so that action may be taken without getting outside help.

The user will supposedly encircle the area that needs repairing, telling the phone which segment will have to be reset. The technology will then trigger the glass’ shape memory properties and the heat will supposedly reverse the damage. But of course not all damage can be repaired, like if a glass is shattered completely or an entire chunk of the surface is chipped completely. That is why they used “to reverse at least some deformation” to cover their bases.

Patent papers don’t necessarily mean that a technology or product or app will come to fruition. Time will tell if they will be able to develop the product eventually, as they apparently have had these papers for some time now.

VIA: SlashGear