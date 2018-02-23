It’s not really news that we all have a smartphone problem. We’ve seen countless dinners, events, restaurants where everyone is just hunched over their phones without a care for the other humans in the room. What is news is probably that a smartphone brand is actively working to bring a semblance of phone-life balance to its users. They developed a global study with a Harvard University professor and because of the learnings from the results, they are now looking into ways to help people get over their phone addictions.

The results of the study conducted with renowned expert on mind-brain behavior Dr. Nancy Etcoff are not really surprising. 33% of respondents admitted to choosing their smartphones over people and that it’s the younger generation that’s more prone to this sort of addiction. The silver lining is that 60% of participants actually want to change this mindset and behavior. They also identified three problematic behaviors that they want to help curb: compulsive checking, excessive phone time, and emotional overdependence, which most of us reading this probably experience as well.

What Motorola is doing now is to both check their own behavior in the company towards things like this and then work with third-party organizations in helping people achieve the so-called phone life balance. They are working with the app called SPACE Phone-Life Balance app which gives you a 60-day program to help you be more mindful of your usage. They’re also using their Transform the Smartphone Challenge to get ideas from users for a Moto Mod that will help you interact more with people rather than your device.

They also have Moto Experiences which actually supports more intuitive mobile interactions so you don’t go down specific phone rabbit holes. And if you want to better understand your relationship with your phone and what you can do to improve it, take this short online quiz from Motorola (I got phonophile uh-oh). It will also give you tips how to improve that balance.

SOURCE: Motorola