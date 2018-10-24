When a smartphone starts to malfunction, the initial reaction of most users would be to have it repaired by the OEM if it’s still under warranty or to bring it to a repair shop to be fixed. It’s very rare that anyone would want to fix it themselves, even if the problem would seem simple enough once “diagnosed”. But iFixIt, those guys who take apart new devices to give us a geeky pick at what’s inside is teaming up with Motorola to sell pre-assembled repair kits for those who would want to try and fix the problem themselves.

The Motorola OEM Fix Kits not only brings you step-by-step guides but also comes with the highest quality parts and tools. The materials included in the kit, at least in terms of tools, are the following: suction handle, precision bits, magnetized driver, opening tool, spudger, and ESD-Safe tweezers, all of which you can probably technically use apart from fixing your phone.

For this initial release, they are concentrating on two of the most frequently replaced components, the battery and the screen. They also have kits for eight different Motorola phones: the Moto Z, Moto X, Droid Turbo 2, Moto Z Play, Moto G5, Z Force, X Pure and G4 Plus. Hopefully, they will be adding even more devices in the future, especially the mid-tier and entry-level ones which are probably more prone to damage and repairs.

But if you feel like you might further damage your smartphone if you tinker with it by yourself, you can always just send it to Motorola for repair or go to any of the iFixIt stores. We don’t know if this DIY repair thing would serve as a precedent for all the other OEMs to do the same and partner with iFixIt which may benefit both the company and the users.

The Motorola OEM Fix Kits will cost around $40 for the battery replacement kits while the screen kits are a bit more expensive with anywhere between $100-$200.

SOURCE: iFixit