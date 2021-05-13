Motorola may not be anywhere in the top rankings for smartphone makers but the Lenovo-owned company has other ventures. It has recently introduced a slew of new Moto phones and more are expected to arrive like the Motorola Edge Berlin and Motorola Edge Kyoto. The company has teamed up with GuRu Wireless to deliver over-the-air wireless power to mobile devices. This only shows Motorola’s commitment to introducing innovation that transforms. The goal of the two is to make a smartphone that can power over-the-air within a meter distance.

Motorola’s work with GuRu will bring a “new generation of wirelessly powered devices.” According to Motorola VP of Product Dan Dery, this solution “will provide a glimpse of the freedom and flexibility that users can enjoy with a revolutionary over-the-air, wireless power technology.”

GuRu has the GuRu RF Lensing technology that can power mobile devices at watts-over-meters. It’s a new technology that delivers energy to different consumer devices.

This patented technology that allows gadgets to be powered a long range via precision power transfer. The tech will be used in future Motorola devices as it continues to achieve safety, power efficiency, and quality. We’re assuming there will be Motorola phone with GuRu’s over-the-air solutions.

With Motorola tapping GuRu and taking advantage of the latter’s technology, the partnership will hopefully improve consumer experience further. In the near future, the two will introduce “true mobility for portable smart devices and IoT sensors.”