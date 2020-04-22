Motorola is expected to make a special announcement within 24 hours. We’re looking forward to the Motorola Edge and Moto Edge+. The Plus variant will definitely be the higher-specced model. We’ve shared with you numerous details we know so far including the 6.7-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, punch-hole with a selfie camera, plus a triple rear camera system with a 108MP primary + 16MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto cam with 3x optical zoom and an LED flash. The cameras are positioned vertically at the back.

The Motorola Edge+ is also said to arrive with a 5000mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, USB-C, SIM card slot, speaker grille, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Expect mmWave 5G connectivity so this makes it Motorola’s first 5G phone ever. Verizon Wireless will offer the smartphone in the US and we have more details.

Other information we gathered recently include the 90Hz refresh rate, a curved display, virtual buttons courtesy of special software, 256GB onboard UFS 3.0 storage, and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The 5000mAh battery support 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There’s also the standard Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

When it comes to imaging, we maintain the information about a 108MP primary camera. It will be joined by a 16MP ultra-wide cam with 117-degree FOV and 8MP telephoto shooter. The front-facing camera is 25 megapixels. For video capture, the Motorola Edge+ can record up to 6K resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 out of the box but we can expect it will be eligible for Android 11.

Verizon will sell the Motorola Edge+ $1,000. You can get it for only $41.67 per month for two years. The 5G mmW connectivity can be expected since it’s from Verizon. That is expensive but it’s already for the 5G version. We’ll get to confirm everything in a while since the official launch date is today, April 22. Motorola is having an online event where the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ will be presented.