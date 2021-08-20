Motorola has officially announced the new Motorola Edge 2021. It’s another higher mid-range smartphone that offers decent mobile performance, thanks to the premium specs. The Edge series has been around for some time and the 2021 version has been upgraded with the latest features and technologies. It is one of the Lenovo-owned brand’s biggest launches for this year at $699 with a large 6.8-inch 144Hz display plus a powerful 108MP main camera. The price may be a bit expensive but on its initial release, Motorola is slashing off $200.

Motorola isn’t going away anytime soon. It still achieves success in some markets like North America. According to a report, it is number 3 in North America back in Q1 2021. Its market share was 10 percent which is considered good already. For prepaid phones, it’s actually number 2. In the unlocked phone category, it is number 1.

The Motorola Edge 2021 comes with high-end specs. The price may be a bit high but you can expect the phone is worth it.

Let’s take a closer look at the smartphone. The devices comes equipped with a large 6.8-inch LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The latter can be set to auto-adjust if you don’t want to set the maximum rate. The screen is protected by a toughened glass. The phone is looking classy and premium with its Nebula Blue casing. The material use is polymer resin although it looks like glass. There are eight layers that offer an iridescent effect of pinks and purples.

When it comes to imaging, Motorola has used its Ultra-Pixel technology. This combines data from clusters of pixels to deliver. The sensor supports 108 megapixels when you use the Ultra-Res mode. Other imaging features include 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field of view. It is said to also work as a macro camera for close-up shots. There is a depth sensor that helps focus on objects or pets.

The phone also features Motorola’s very own Night Vision mode. What is does is stack up eight shots together for an image that is clear and usable even in darkness or low light conditions. There’s also AI that brings shot optimization, smart composition, and auto smile capture. It can also suggest the user to switch to macro or portrait mode depending on the subject.

The selfie camera is 32megapixels with Quad Pixel tech. This allows for better performance in low-light. The algorithm also enhances photos. Other special imaging features include HDR selfies and Low Light AI Selfie feature plus Dual Capture, 4K video capture support, audio zoom, and super-slow motion recording.

Th Motorola Edge 2021 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Of course, this already comes with 5G connectivity. There is also 6GB/8GB of RAM and 126GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The battery is large at 5000mAh and works with a Turbo Power 30 charger. A quick 10-minute charge is enough to give you extra nine hours of battery life.

For connectivity, the Motorola Edge 2021 features 5G in both Sub-6 and mmWave. There’s also WiFi 6E support. The phone runs on Android 11 and can get two major OS updates in the next two years apart from the bimonthly security updates.

The Motorola Edge 2021 will be available on August 23. You can purchase from Motorola web store, B&H, Best Buy, and Amazon. The $699.99 will be $499.99 for the 8GB model for a limited time.