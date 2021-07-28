Details about the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series will surface aplenty until the official product launch. The Lenovo-owned company has three new phones lined up for release: the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. In the past months, we have been mentioning different Motorola Edge devices with their codenames. We remember the Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and the Motorola Edge Sierra. Just yesterday, we saw some rendered images of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro Sierra.

Today, we highligh the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. A source has shared rendered images of the new Motorola Edge phone.

The Lite variant will be the most affordable from the series. As described, the smartphone will come with a large 6.7-inch full HD scree with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on an octa-core Dimensity 720 chipset with Mali-G57 GPU plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The imaging department is headlined by a 108MP main camera with 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and 2MP depth camera. The selfie camera is 32MP. Other specs of the smartphone include Bluetooth 5, a 3.5 mm jack, WLAN 5, and a microSD card slot. There is a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite runs on Android 11. Choose between the Electric Graphite or Lagoon Green version. Price will be 349 euros which is a little over $400 in the US.

The source also shared information and images of the other Motorola Edge 20 variants–the regular Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The Motorola Edge 20 will feature the same display size but with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4000mAh battery. It will be sold in Frosted White or Frosted Gray for 499€ (589).

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be the flagship model. It will use Snapdragon 870 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a 4500mAh battery. The camera setup is same as with the Edge 20 variant. It’s more expensive though at 699 euros ($825). Choose between the Blue Vegan Leather or Midnight Blue model.