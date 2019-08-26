The Motorola Moto E6 specs were spilled ahead of launch. That was a few month’s ago but the latest entry-level Android phone from Lenovo-Motorola was introduced only last month. Another variant is set to launch anytime soon–the Motorola E6 Plus. The Plus version of the Moto E6 is almost ready as shown off by Roland Quandt (@rquandt)–one of our favorite gadget leaksters. Nothing much has been presented but only images from another source where new stuff are listed–AliExpress.

No details have been shared but the Motorola E6 Plus is expected to be an improved version of the Moto E6. It may be bigger with upgraded specs and a larger display. There is still the notch plus a dual rear camera. We’re assuming the rear fingerprint sensor is also where the round Motorola logo is placed.

The specs are expected to be close or better than the following: 5.5-inch Max Vision screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras, 3000 mAh battery, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 4GB RAM, and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

The rear camera setup may be more powerful because of the dual shooter design with impressive aperture. The camera system will also be ready for low light conditions with the nighttime scenes, Portrait Mode, and Spot Color. The selfie camera will also have a Portrait mode. Other possible features include the Screenshot Editor and Fast Flashlight.

The Moto E6 Plus could still be priced below $200. It’s a ‘Plus’ variant but it will still be a mid-range smartphone offering and not a premium flagship device.