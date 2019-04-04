After learning the Moto Z3 is getting the 5G Moto Mod and receiving a new software from Verizon, here’s another Motorola related news. The company is proud to add Digital Wellbeing to all of the Moto G7 phones. The series was introduced earlier this year with the latest specs and OS but not all announced features were available at launch. Other Motorola phones are getting the special feature including the Motorola One. If you feel you need to cut down on your phone usage and get off social media for a while, you may want to get the Digital Wellbeing feature and see your pattern and behavior in this area.

Motorola joins Google in its goal to bring the most useful innovations to the consumers. Digital Wellbeing is only one method but we believe it’s really an eye-opening experience.

Digital Wellbeing allows a person to assess phone usage. It recommends ways on how to disconnect, declutter, or direct as necessary. There are daily distractions but Digital Wellbeing can keep you right on track.

No more excuses now with Digita Wellbeing. Your digital wellness is something you can check on the Dashboard. It’s just a glimpse but you’ll know that you’ve been spending too much time on Facebook and Instagram. Do you really need to check your profile every five minutes? How many hours in a day do you actually use the phone?

Digital Wellbeing may teach you to start healthy habits. The physical health and fitness area can be challenging but the digital part–that’s something you can do. Check the Dashboard and see your usage patterns, time spent on your smartphone, frequently used apps, and more.

Digital Wellbeing offers App Timers, combined YouTube notifications, time watched profile, scheduled breathers, custom alerts, voice reply to texts with Google Assistant, Automatic Google Photo archive suggestions, Wind Down option, and Call Screening.

On specific Motorola phones, Call Screening allows users to be more productive and peaceful especially if you’re the type who doesn’t want to take calls. This feature will make the Google Assistant “answer” the call for you.

Motorola also brings Moto Experiences to complement Digital Wellbeing. It comes with a Motorola software that allows easy control of mobile consumption with gestures and interaction from Pick up to silence to Flip to do not disturb to Peak Display.

SOURCE: Motorola