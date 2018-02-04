Valentine’s apparently means cleaning house for Motorola as they are offering various deals for their smartphones and accessories, including $150 off for its unlocked Moto Z2 Play. They are also offering products under $30 (accessories of course) if you don’t want to spend for a new phone but still want to get something from their sale. There’s also something for mobile photography enthusiasts and other things you can use with your Motorola device.The promos start February 4 and is available for a limited time only or until supplies last.

For the major items going on sale, the 5.5-inch Moto Z2 Play, which is actually a pretty decent mid-tier device, will be available for only $349.99 (original SRP is $499.99) starting Feb 4. If you feel like buying some moto mods to go along with it, the accessories that “connect seamlessly” with moto z devices will all be at 25% off for a limited time. And if you buy a Moto Z2 Force Edition during this sale period, you get a free Amazon Alexa moto mod so you can enjoy ordering your virtual personal assistant around.

For those who are just looking for inexpensive accessories for their Motorola devices, moto style shells will be at $14.99, moto folio cases will be at $11.24, and the moto style shell with wireless charging for moto z devices will be at $29.99. For those who are into mobile photography, the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer mod is now at $149.99 to turn your moto z phone into an instant camera as well. The moto 360 camera is at $249.99 so you can shoot and edit your videos, audio, and images right from your smartphone.

Motorola is also pushing smartphones like the Moto X4, Moto e4 Plus, Moto G5S Plus, and the Moto Z2 Force Edition, although there are no discounts for these devices. The sale starts February 4 but there’s no indication how long it will last.

SOURCE: Motorola