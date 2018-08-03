Motorola is introducing another first in the mobile industry. For over four decades now, the brand has always been known for coming up with innovative products and technologies that have significant contributions to the society. If you’re not aware of it, Motorola was the first to release the first ever portable cell phone in the world. We can’t forget the famous RAZR phones and of course, the Moto Z line that has successfully made history with the Moto Mods. Motorola definitely knows innovation and this time, it’s announcing the new Moto Z3 that can be transformed into a 5G phone.

The 5G tech and speed may not be the standard yet as companies and carriers are still working on them. It may be finalized earlier as several groups are speeding up testing. From 3G to 4G to 5G, the next-gen speed will be ten times than what we’re using today. If you think you’re connectivity is fast enough, it can be even faster. Imagine fast video calls, streaming, or gaming without any interruptions. We’re talking about unimaginable productivity and efficiency.

Now let’s talk about specs. The Moto Z3 comes equipped with a large 6.01-inch Super AMOLED screen, 79% screen-to-body ratio, Full HD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 Max Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM, fingerprint reader, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 3000mAh battery.

We’ve been following the Moto Z3 since April. We’ve been calling it as the Moto Z3 Play but looks like Motorola wants to make things more simple. The Moto Z3 will continue being modular and will soon connect to 5G. The 5G Moto Mod is a first. It will connect to the 5G network of Verizon so you can say it’s an exclusive offering.

Begining August 16, you can avail of the Moto Z3 for $480. You can choose to pay $20 per month for two years on the Verizon device payment plan. Trade-in is possible and you can enjoy up to $300 in discount. The 5G Moto Mod will be sold separately and will be available in early 2019. You may have to wait a bit but at least we know Motorola has something 5G to offer us. Cross your fingers there won’t be any delay.

Motorola made this possible with the help of Verizon and Qualcomm. The latter has provided the Snapdragon X50 modem and millimeter wave components as described. With this rollout, we’re looking at Motorola and Verizon as clear winners in the game for being the first ones to venture into this unchartered area. Verizon is speeding up its 5G network and having found a partner in Motorola with a ready device only means that the company is really ready.

Moto Z3 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU

• Display: 6.01-inch Super AMOLED screen, 79% screen-to-body ratio, Full HD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 Max Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

• Dimensions: 156.5 x 76.5 x 6.8 mm

• Weight: 156g

• Battery: 3000mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB (Expandable)

• Cam: Dual 12 MP with f/1.7 and dual pixel PDAF + 5MP with depth sensor (rear)

• Cam: 8MP with f/2.0 (front)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, NFC, FM Radio, USB 3.1 Type C

