There may be changes happening within Motorola but the Lenovo-owned brand will continue to roll out new smartphones. We’re anticipating for the new Moto E5 phones as we’ve already seen hands-on photos of the E5 Plus. There’s that rumored new virtual reality headset, as well as, the Moto G6 phones. This is the first time we’re hearing about this but there is a Moto Z3 Play in the works. Leaked images have been spotted this week, telling us what to expect. The phone has recently hit the FCC and has just received a certification which means the smartphone is about to be made public.

The Moto Z3 Play is listed as model number XT-1929. Obviously, this phone is a follow-up to the Z2 Play from last year which means there will be a Moto Z3. It boasts a dual camera system placed at the back. Below the sensors is an LED flashlight as per an image render. There are bold speaker grilles on the lower part of the back panel.

When it comes to the display, it will have a 6.1-inch screen packed in a 156.23 x 76.7mm casing. Other specs listed include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset (SDM636), 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, dual 12MP + 8MP sensors, 5MP sensor, and a 3000mAh battery or higher. You can choose from either the Single (XT1929-1 and XT1929-4) or Dual SIM (XT1929-5) variant.

VIA: Nashville Chatter