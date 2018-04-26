Motorola has finally and officially unveiled the Moto G6 and Moto E5 phones. There are six new Android phones in total but Motorola isn’t done yet. There’s still the Moto Z3 series and we’re guessing it will be out soon together with the other Z3 variants. We’ve seen renders and a 360-degree video already but here is a new image based on several rumors and leaks. The Motorola Moto Z3 Play looks official here with the front and back previews.

The image shows the absence of a Home button. You won’t see a fingerprint sensor but instead a larger screen. Perhaps Motorola wants a true bezel-less device with an 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution on a 6-inch display. Nothing is confirmed yet but that’s naturally the next level for the Z Play.

At the back of the phone is what seems to be a dual rear camera system. This is a first for the Moto Z line but unfortunately, there may not be a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto Z3 Play also recently reached the FCC, telling us the following specs and features: 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 5MP selfie camera, a 3000 mAh battery. We’re assuming the Z3 Play will be able to support Moto Mods because there is the same 16-pin connector/port.

VIA: Android Headlines