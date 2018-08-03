Motorola has recently launched the Moto Z3 recently. It’s not just another Moto Z phone but what makes it more impressive is the 5G Moto Mod that you can attach to it. It’s another first from Motorola, a brand that’s been rolling out really innovative features and devices. We earlier told you about Motorola’s Moto firsts and now, the Moto Z3 is the first ever phone to be upgradable to 5G. The latter isn’t fully ready yet but numerous companies and carriers are teaming up to finish development and testing. Verizon is exclusively releasing the 5G Moto Mod in early 2019.

Waiting can be a challenge but we’re just happy to know Motorola has thought of 5G technology even if it’s not supported by many groups yet. The Moto Z3 with 5G Moto Mod is expected to be followed by other OEMs and networks. We’re just hoping the 2019 roll out will not be delayed. There is a possibility though other tech giants may release their own earlier.

The Moto Z series usually have the entry-level Moto Z, the Play version, and the Force. We’ve seen the Moto Z3 Play and the Moto Z already and so we’re wondering if there will be a Moto Z3 Force which is supposed to be the rugged and shatterproof Moto Z phone.

Motorola already made a confirmation: there won’t be any Moto Z3 Force. Official Motorola Twitter account read: “We will not be launching any more Moto Z’s this year.”

So is there still a possibility next year? We don’t think so.

VIA: The Verge