If you’ve been using any app launcher on your new Moto Z2 Play phone, you’d be glad to know that there is the Moto Z2 Play launcher and the application can support Google Now. It’s not an official release from the Lenovo-owned company but a developer managed to add the smart assistant to the launcher. What’s better is this one doesn’t require any root and installs easily like a regular APK.

The Moto Z2 Play Launcher with Google Now support was made possible by XDA Developer and Senior Member we know as TigerCourage. The Z2 Play Launcher was developed by another XDA dev, Junior Passos. The ‘no root required’ idea is very much welcome because it means the phone isn’t as open to possible vulnerabilities.

There are many other launchers available but the Moto Z2 Play offers a more customized mobile user experience. Adding Google Now support to the Moto launcher stems from the fact that Nova Launcher earlier received the same. Thanks to XDA’s genius developers for working on the Moto Z2 Play launcher and tweaking it to accommodate Google Now. Even without root access to the device, there is a way that’s why this update is possible.

Download the APK from HERE

VIA: XDA Developers