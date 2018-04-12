If you have one of the Moto Z devices and you’re looking for a way to enhance its audio, the new Moto Z Stereo Speaker Mod has got you covered. While the jury is still out on how long Motorola will be able to keep up the modular set-up of this particular line of theirs, while it’s here, users have a lot of options on what mods to use. And now if what you’re looking for is a way to turn your phone into a wireless speaker without needing a Bluetooth connection, then this is what you need.

While Bluetooth is one of the most common ways to connect to a wireless speaker, it’s not always that reliable or even portable. This new stereo speaker mod snaps to the back of any compatible Moto Z smartphone and voila, you already have a speaker and enhanced sound for your mobile device. You also don’t need to charge it between uses since what it uses is your phone’s battery, so just worry about that especially if you’re mobile.

This actually isn’t the first speaker mod that Motorola has launched but most of them are from third-party partners. There was the Alexa Smart Speaker mod which turned your smartphone into an Alexa-powered device so you can bring Echo-like goodness wherever you went. This new speaker mod may not have the quality you can expect from most speakers, but it is affordable and portable. It comes with a built-in kickstand as well so you can watch your favorite videos and with better sound.

The Moto Z Stereo Speaker Mod is available for $59.99 on Motorola’s website. There are three colors to choose from: red, blue, and black.

VIA: SlashGear