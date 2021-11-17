Moto Watch 100 specs and image renders were leaked ahead of launch. That was yesterday and today, we’re learning the smartwatch has gone official. eBuyNow eCommerce made the announcement that the wearable device will be released in Canada and the United States. The product will be sold straight from MotoWatch.com. It’s an entry-level smartwatch ideal for those who want to use smartwatch for the first time and see what good it offers. More than just a digital watch, this one offers a number of health and fitness tracking features.

The smartwatch doesn’t run on Wear OS by Google though. It uses Moto OS that delivers a streamlined experience. It focuses more on routine and health.

Some of the basic features sleep tracking, weight tracking, heart rate monitor, and blood oxygen level monitor. The watch offers over 26 different sport modes. The battery can last up to two weeks on a single full charge.

The Moto Watch 100 delivers smart notifications, goal setting, and a number of lifestyle features. It’s mainly based on the moto 360. The latter was “heralded for its design and build quality and our deep understanding of customer needs” as per eBuyNow CEO Craig Smith. With eBuynow’s experience with the Moto 360, the company is able to come up with a “smartwatch unparalleled for quality and design in this price segment.”

The Moto Watch 100 is made from durable materials. The aluminum watch is complemented by the black silicone band. There are several health and lifestyle features that can make things easier for the user. The battery life is extended so you can enjoy the watch longer than usual.

There is a circular LCD display that can show you six analog and digital watch faces. The watch weighs 29g and is great for those who lead an active lifestyle.

The smartwatch is compatible with Android. Support for iOS will be ready next month. Feel free to access GPS and listen to music with the wearable design. With its 5ATM water resistance rating, the moto watch 100 is guaranteed sweatproof and splashproof.

Moto Watch 100 will be available in Phantom Black and Glacier Silver. Price tag reads $99.99. You can pre-order from HERE.