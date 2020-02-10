The Motorola RAZR is final and official. After several rumors, speculations, and teasers, the foldable phone was made public last November. The market release was delayed a bit but it’s ready now. Some tech enthusiasts have managed to receive their units after Motorola shared a number of demo videos on YouTube. Some hands-on videos also surfaced with early impressions telling us the phone has that annoying clicking sound. A gold edition was also revealed and soon the new-gen Motorola RAZR is subject to teardowns and durability tests.

JerryRigEverything can be trusted when it comes to releasing the first wave of Durability Tests. Not that we’re expecting more but when Zack Nelson publishes something, we can finally have an idea of how a smartphone will fare in the business.

Out of the box, the clamshell foldable phone looks tough and ready for everyday use. Not many people will agree but at the moment, how you view an object must depend on how you use it. You can’t just trust the negative words that seemingly are there to focus on the negative.

The Motorola RAZR’s plastic screen scratches at levels 2 and 3 as expected. It didn’t even reach level 4 but the secondary display on the top half of the screen when the phone is closed scratch at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. Most parts of the smartphone scratch so we suggest that if you’re getting one, get protection or just really be careful with it.

Under the heat, the plastic doesn’t retain any residue which is impressive. It doesn’t melt and remains cool to touch. When it comes to the fold test, there are some damages but what makes the phone good is the fact it still works even when bent from the back.

There are now cracks on the hinge but the display still works. Of course, the screen doesn’t last long after more folds and pressure but we guess that is normal and expected. We’re still looking forward to that day when foldable-flexible phones are truly bendable.

Oh wait, don’t put sand in your pocket. Be careful when you’re on the beach and watch out for dust.