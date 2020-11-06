Motorola still has a lot in store for us. We just mentioned the Moto G10 Play but that isn’t due anytime soon. We’ve been wait for a new Moto G9 and the Moto G 5G. The Lenovo-owned company has recently announced the two. The Moto G9 Power is the last of the Moto G9 family to be introduced. It promises up to 60 hours of battery life. As for the other device, the Moto G 5G is ready to make an impressive with its ultra-fast Internet connection and powerful performance.

The Moto G9 Power comes equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen. There is a punch hole for the 16MP selfie shooter. There is a triple rear camera system that consists of the following: 64MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP depth. The classic Motorola logo at the back also works as a fingerprint scanner.

The mid-range phone offering is powerful with its 6000mAh battery with 20W USB-C charging. It can last up to 60 hours on standard use which is about three whole days in a single charge. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 4GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage is still expandable.

The device runs Motorola’s My UX based on Android 10. Color options include Metallic Sage and Electric Violet. It will be available in Motorola’s key market like Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. Europe will also get it with a €200 price tag ($237).

The Moto G 5G is another mid-ranger that consumers can easily access. It runs on Snapdragon 750G by Qualcomm. It has a 6.7-inch screen and multiple cameras (48MP primary + 8MP ultrawide lens + 2MP macro cam).

This one only runs on a 5000mAh battery with the same USB-C 20W charging. It still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and IP52 splash-proof rating for protection. The phone is also powered by Android 10 with My UX.

Color options are as follows: Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey. Variants are 4GB RAM with 64GB and 6GB RAM with 128GB memory. This costs €300 in Europe ($355).