Only a couple of days after the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power were made available online, Motorola has announced the new Moto G8. We’ve been waiting for this Moto G8 since April last year when renders and a 360-degree video of the Android phone were published. We weren’t introduced to the Moto G8 right away but only to the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play. And even before 2019 ended, a Moto G8 promo image was leaked but nothing until this week.

The new Moto G8 is highlighted for its imaging features. The 16MP main camera offers fast focus and an AI camera system. It’s good to use in low light environments and for panoramic photos with the ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a Macro Vision camera with a 5x close-up zoom so you can capture all the details.

Motorola’s new Moto G8 smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery. On a normal phone usage, it can last up to 40 hours. The device also boasts a large 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision screen, a loudspeaker, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 64GB storage, and memory expansion via microSD card slot.

As with most Moto smartphones, the Moto G8 offers Moto Experiences and the new Moto Gametime. The latter is a new and exclusive feature that offers the best gaming experience for mobile gamers. It blocks most interruptions so you can concentrate and get serious on a game. The device is already water-resistant and runs on Android 10.

Brazil will get the Moto G8 first. Other regions like the rest of Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia will also receive the phone in the coming weeks. Availability and pricing will be revealed locally.